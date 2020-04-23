COVID-19 Cases and Deaths Up, ICU Patients Down

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting its highest levels of new deaths and positive cases of COVID-19.

Wednesday there were 21 more deaths due to illnesses related to coronavirus, bringing the state's total deaths to 200.

There were also 221 new positive cases, bringing the total up to 2,942. The good news is 219 more people have recovered from the virus, with that total now up to 1,536.

We also saw our biggest one day total of tests completed with 2,204 Wednesday, the total is at 51,548.

The number of people with COVID-19 in the hospital today is 268, but for the fourth day in a row, the number of ICU patients has declined and is at 104 today.

Local Counties:

Wright -- 32 cases, 1 death

Stearns -- 25 cases, 0 deaths

Sherburne -- 15 cases, 0 deaths

Benton -- 4 cases, 0 deaths

Todd -- 3 cases, 0 deaths

Morrison -- 1 case, 0 deaths