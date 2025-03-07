Couple Arrested, Accused of Operating Drug Lab

BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- A husband and wife from Big Lake have been arrested and charged for allegedly operating a drug manufacturing lab in the garage of their home.

The Sherburne County Drug Task Force conducted an extensive investigation of 34-year-old Kevin Schwietz and 32-year-old Jean Schwietz who made their first court appearances on Friday.

They are each charged with first-, third- and fifth-degree controlled substance crimes and storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of children. Kevin Schwietz was also charged with possessing ammunition after being convicted of a crime that prohibits him from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Bail for both is set at $1 million.

The Drug Task Force received information that there was drug-related activity at a home in the 18900 block of Helen Way. A search warrant was used at the home on Tuesday.

Investigators found a clandestine laboratory in the attached garage of the home. The lab was suspected of actively manufacturing dimethyltryptamine, a hallucinogenic drug that is a Schedule I controlled substance.

Investigators seized about 68 pounds of suspected liquid DMT and 61 grams of suspected powder DMT. Also seized during a search of the garage and home was 19 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of cocaine, and 21 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

