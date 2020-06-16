County Attorney Considering Charges for Lies that Led to Protests

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Attorney says her office is considering possible charges against the people who initially spread the false information on social media that has sparked two nights of riots in south St. Cloud.

Janelle Kendall says they have identified some people involved and there could be more. She says the challenge will be proving what they said on Facebook and other sites and what their intentions were beyond a reasonable doubt. Kendall says her office would have to prove the lies were directly tied to the protesting and the damage that was done.

She says they are also looking at what those charges could be with everything from gross misdemeanors all the way up to felony level, and whether they could be responsible for restitution for the damage.

Kendall says they are also trying to determine if any of the people who spread the misinformation have already been arrested during the protesting either Monday or Tuesday morning.