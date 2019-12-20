Country Lights Festival Draws Crowd in Sartell [GALLERY]

SARTELL -- Chilly temps didn't keep people away from the colorfully-lit Country Lights Festival.

The festival has been held Friday and Saturday from 5-7 p.m. throughout the month of December at Lake Francis Park, located next to the Sartell Community Center.

In addition to sightseeing, activities include "train" rides around the lake, small bonfires, and a stand for cookies and hot chocolate.

Three more event nights are scheduled this season: Saturday, Dec. 21, Friday, Dec. 27, and Saturday, Dec. 28. The final evening will include a fireworks display around 7 p.m.

This is the third year for the Country Lights Festival.