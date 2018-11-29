Country Lights Festival Starts Saturday in Sartell

SARTELL -- A whole month of family fun will kick off this Saturday in Sartell with the start of the 2nd annual " Country Lights Festival ".

Spokesman Bill Corcoran says they have added a lot more lights this year.

We doubled the number of lights, we stopped counting around 100,000 lights. We increased the number of weekends we're having hot chocolate -- now on every weekend.

They've also added a lot more activities.

This year a couple of times we'll have some horse-drawn trolley rides, of course, Santa is going to be there a few nights, one weekend the reindeer are coming, we have S'more nights and a hot dog night.

The lights will be on every night with the events happening during the weekends, including free hot chocolate, Girl Scout cookies, bonfires and holiday music from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Corcoran says they'll also have the bonfires going and they've added a warming house this year.

The Country Lights Festival is along Lake Francis near the new Sartell Community Center.