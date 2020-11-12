Country Lights Festival Going On As Planned in Sartell

SARTELL -- The annual Country Lights Festival in Sartell is happening as scheduled this year.

Organizer Bill Corcoran says the lights will be turned on at Lake Francis Park near the Community Center from December 1st through the 31st.

We're going to have all the lights up, we're still going to be serving hot chocolate, we'll have individually packaged cookies for people, and really we're just going to spread everybody out, it's a large park.

Corcoran says they won't be having any warming lodges this year to avoid people congregating in those areas, so dress warmly.

They are also planning on doing a fireworks show at 7:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Check out their website for specific events each weekend throughout December.