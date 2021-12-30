Country Lights Festival To Ring In the New Year With Fireworks

SARTELL -- Celebrate the end of the year with a bang in Sartell.

Organizers of the Country Lights Festival will be launching fireworks Friday night to help ring in the new year.

The fireworks show will begin at 7:00 p.m. Prior to that you can make a loop around Lake Francis to check out the thousands of Christmas Lights that have been on display all month long.

The whole event is free to attend.

Make sure you dress appropriately as this is an outdoor event with temperatures dropping to 17 below during the evening.