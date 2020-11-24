UPDATE: Country Lights Festival Adjusts to Last Minute Changes

SARTELL -- Organizers with the Country Lights Festival in Sartell want to make you aware of some last minute changes as opening night approaches.

Bill Corcoran says while the lights will still be on and the park open, the governor's latest executive orders has had them cancel several of their weekend events.

We won't be able to have hot chocolate or cookies for everybody which is a bummer. We won't be able to do bonfires and unfortunately there will not be any public restrooms available.

Corcoran says they are hoping to bring back those events later in the month, should the executive order not be extended. He adds as for the fireworks show on New Years Eve, that is still on scheduled.

The lights will be turned on at Lake Francis Park near the Community Center every night from dusk to dawn from December 1st through the 31st.

This is the fourth year of the Country Lights Festival.