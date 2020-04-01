Costco Limiting the Number of Members in Its Stores

UNDATED -- Costco Wholesale is limiting the number of members that can come into its stores. Starting this Friday Costco will allow no more than two people to enter the warehouse with each membership card. It's a temporary change to help with social distancing.

Costco is temporarily closing at 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Until further notice, Costco will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday for members ages 60 and older, and those with physical impairments.

Costco continues to limit buying certain items.

