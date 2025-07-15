Consistent rain and sun leads to substantial growth of grass and crops in Central Minnesota. Tall corn growth can also be challenging when driving on Minnesota roads. Bill Van Koevering from MN-Dot has some suggestions when driving in rural areas in Minnesota.

Van Kovering says: The height of the corn significantly obstructs visibility at intersections, creating blind spots that can lead to devastating crashes. Never rely on indirect indicators like dust during the day or headlights at night that another vehicle may be approaching. These do not provide adequate warning, and never assume that the other driver will yield or stop.

Stay safe:

Stop at corners, even if there's no stop sign.

Stop, even if you know the other road has a stop sign.

Stop, even if you think no one is coming.

Rushing to save a few seconds just isn't worth the risk. Whether you're walking, biking, on a motorcycle, ATV, in your car or driving farm equipment, always – without exception – stop at the corners.