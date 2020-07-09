Cordelia P. “Dee” Fussy Henning, 95, St. Cloud

January 11, 1925 - July 4, 2020

Cordelia P. Fussy Henning, “Dee” passed peacefully at her home of 55 years on July 4th. Dee’s beautiful sparkling blue eyes and smile were a welcome to many throughout the St. Cloud area and people have showered our family with an outpouring of beautiful stories for the love and genuine interest and compassion she so openly shared with all that were fortunate to know her and call her friend.

Dee was born on January 11, 1925 in Royalton, Minnesota. Raised by her adoring and charming Mother, Clara Fussy and Francis Kuffel. She is survived by her sister, Margaret Henning. She graduated from St. Cloud Tech in 1942 and eager to help in the efforts of WW II, moved to the twin cities; working and volunteering tirelessly earning the Navy E Award for service. She spent some years as a service associate with AT&T and in 1948 married the late Edward S. Henning and embraced travel & adventure. Their 24-year military career in the U.S. Navy took them to ports throughout the United States and only the recent travel restrictions of our pandemic held her back from visiting her beloved Cozumel, Mexico for the 15th time. Equally passionate about gardening and spending as much time outdoors as possible, she always found time to give back to her community. Dee was involved in Girl Scouts as a young woman at the St. Cloud Children’s Home & later when returning to St. Cloud in the 1970’s. A befriender through St. Paul’s Catholic Church, a member of the Christian Women’s group and past volunteer at Christmas bazaars and the school’s learning center.

Her most beloved position in life was Mother to Deanna Knox, Judith Blasczyk, Gary Henning and Patrice Henning, grandmother to 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren with 2 on the way! She has created “A Legacy of Love.”

Her celebration of a life well lived will be at St. Paul’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, July 14th. Friends and family are welcome to attend the visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., Mass at 11:00 a.m. with fellowship at a local park immediately following. Please wear a mask into the church and bring a lawn chair for the fellowship. Interment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Memorials preferred to her beloved Centre of Love Community Center in Nairobi, Kenya serving 120 children.