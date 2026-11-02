St. Joseph — Coral A. Mohs, 91, of St. Joseph, died Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at Country Manor Community in Sartell.

Mohs was born November 4, 1934, in St. Cloud to Walter and Lucille (Klaverkamp) Heinen. She married Albert R. Mohs in 1956 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She was a charter member of the St. Cloud Figure Skating Club and worked as a bookkeeper for more than 25 years at Lucille Heinen’s Beauty Salon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 5, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour before the service at church. Burial will be at the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum.

She is survived by her children, Therese Danzl, Julie Senart, Pete, Stephen, and Chris; daughter-in-law Sara; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother Nick Heinen; and half-brother Walt Heinen. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Albert and son Patrick.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

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