Cora E. Weis, 100, Richmond

June 7, 1923 - November 17, 2023

attachment-Cora Weis loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe, MN for Cora E. Weis, age 100, who died Friday at St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

The visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 20, 2023, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning at St. Agnes Church.

Cora was born on June 7, 1923, in Milbank, SD to Frank and Cora (Rijkelijkhuizen) Verheyen. During her teen years she moved to Onamia, MN and graduated from Onamia High School. She received her teacher’s certificate from St. Cloud State in 1944 and taught in various country schools in the Rice area. While attending college she joined friends at the dance hall in Sauk Rapids where she met her “one and only” Alois “Wishy” Weis.

Cora and Alois were married June 6, 1945, in Holy Cross Catholic Church, Onamia, MN. After their marriage she moved to the Weis family farm. Cora embraced the farm life keeping busy with gardening, quilting, raising chickens, and raising her family. She also had cabins and boats for rent during the summer. Cora and Wishy spent much time “up north” fishing and having friends and family join them. Family and faith meant the world to her. She taught religious education at St. Agnes for many years. Cora was very proud of her family and the many things they accomplished.

Survivors include her children, Joanne (Roger) Flint, Katie (Roger) Theiler, Mike, and Mary; 8 grandkids, 20 great-grandkids, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alois; parents; sisters, Janet, Leone, Niecy, Rosie; daughter-in law, Jeanette; son-in-law, Tim; grandson, Josh.