Convicted Sex Trafficker Charged Again in Stearns County

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman who is a convicted sex trafficker is again charged with promoting prostitution and receiving profits from prostitution.

Thirty-three-year-old Ashley Pick is accused of trafficking the first woman from February 2024 to April 2024 and the second woman between April 2024 and May 2024.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer with the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force began investigating Pick after she responded to an ad for sex. Pick and another woman went to a location the undercover officer set up for a meeting and were confronted by police.

Police discovered the two victims through text messages on Pick's phone.

Court records allege several encounters were negotiated between Pick and sex buyers where both women were hired for sex acts and Pick took part of the profits.

Pick was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2018 for aiding and abetting the promotion of prostitution.

She's now charged with two felony counts of promoting prostitution of an individual and two felony counts of receiving profits from prostitution.

Pick's next court appearance is scheduled for December 2nd.

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today. Gallery Credit: Stacker