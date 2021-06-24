Convicted Sex Offender Moving to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Police are notifying the community of a convicted sex offender who is moving to St. Cloud next month.

Sixty-five-year-old Willard Hince will be moving into the 1500 block of 6th Avenue North on July 10th.

Hince is a Level 2 offender with a history of sexually assaulting adult women both strangers and acquaintances while using violence and threats. Police say Hince has served his sentence and is transitioning into the community.

St. Cloud Police will be posting a community notification video on the city of St. Cloud's website the first week of July. Representatives of the police force, the Department of Corrections, and the Minnesota Department of Human Services will provide useful information on public safety in the video.

