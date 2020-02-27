Construction Firm Rice Companies Opening Fargo Office

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids-based construction firm Rice Companies is expanding into Fargo, according to a news release.

It will be the fourth location for the 67-year-old construction company, which also has operations in Mankato and Glencoe.

"The addition of our Fargo location will help Rice Companies expand our services and better serve our clients in North Dakota and Northern Minnesota," said Chris Rice, CEO/President.

The expansion will be effective March 1.

Rice Companies is a full-service design and build company with both regional and national clients.