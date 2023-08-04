Rice Companies Acquiring Cedar Falls, Iowa Builder
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids commercial construction company is acquiring an Iowa design-build contractor.
Rice Companies is buying Cedar Falls-based The Rose Companies. It will be the company's fifth location and third acquisition.
In addition to its Sauk Rapids headquarters, the 70-year-old company also has regional offices in Glencoe, Mankato, and Fargo.
Although the company is currently leasing the Iowa space, there are plans to build a permanent location there in the near future.
