Sherwin Williams Store Coming to Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- A Sherwin Williams store is coming to Sauk Rapids.

Rice Companies has been building the building at 1021 Benton Drive between Fastenal and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

CEO and President Chris Rice says his company will maintain ownership of the building and use about two-thirds of it for additional warehouse space. They are leasing out the front space to Sherwin Williams.

WJON News has reached out to Sherwin Williams to get an estimated timeline for when they plan to move into the building, but we have not heard back from them yet.

There are currently two Sherwin Williams stores in the St. Cloud metro area with one in Waite Park and one in Sartell.

