Consider Adoption When It Comes To Finding Your Family Pet

ST. CLOUD -- Be a hero this month and adopt a dog from your local shelter or rescue group.

October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and many are waiting to join their new forever families.

Noy Baumann adopted her dog from the Tri-County Humane Society in April. She says she viewed the website multiple times before one particular dog caught her eye.

One day I saw this seven month old puppy on the website. The picture did not do her justice but there was something about her and seeing her face where I had to go meet her.

She says after meeting the dog in person, they began the adoption process and now can't imagine their family without their new addition.

Bauman says if you're thinking adopting a pet from a shelter to remember they may be a little scared at first.

Don't be afraid if there isn't a connection. Go and meet the dog and see if there is something about that dog that you just can't pass up.

If you're interested in learning more about pet adoption there are are great resources in the St. Cloud area including Tri-County Humane Society, Grey Face Rescue, and Second Chance Animal Care.