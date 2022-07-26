Conrad J. Gorsuch, 81, Oak Grove

March 27, 1941 - July 21, 2022

Conrad J. Gorsuch, age 81 of Oak Grove, MN, and formerly of Minneapolis and Aitkin, passed away on July 21, 2022, at M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center, Princeton. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, August 8, 2022, from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM at the St. Francis American Legion Post #622, 3073 Bridge St. NW, St. Francis. Burial will be in Macville Cemetery, Hill City at a later date.

Conrad John was born to Gail and Evelyn (Angermo) Gorsuch on March 27, 1941, in Grand Rapids. He attended grade school in Swatara and continued on to attend Aitkin County Area High School. After graduating in 1959 he attended Dunwoody Institute and received a Drafting Certificate. During this time Conrad met the love of his life, DeLoris Burrington. As the job market was tough in 1960, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served four years as an Air Policeman in Germany. Conrad and DeLoris were engaged and broke up during this time. Once Conrad was back state-side, he went to visit DeLoris and they were married two months later on June 12, 1965, at Central Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. Conrad worked as a draftsman for Stanley Iron Works for 22 years. After the company disbanded, he went on to start his own very successful drafting business until he retired at the age of 74.

During his lifetime Conrad was always a busy man. He worked hard at any job he had and always took on side jobs fixing cars or anything else to earn a little extra money. From a young age he was very mechanical and could take things apart and put them right back together. He just had a way with knowing how things were supposed to work. As a husband he always held his wife’s hand, and he patted and touched her lovingly each time they would pass. He always remembered anniversaries and brought red roses. He never stopped telling her he loved her and showed it every day. As a father he always made his children feel loved and took the time to support them in their activities and interests. As a Papa he took the time to give tractor rides, got on the floor and gave horsey rides, taught the kids how to hunt and fish, and always had room on his lap for a cuddle. With his great-grandchildren he may not have been able to give horsey rides, but he enjoyed having them smile and wave at him and grab a finger or two. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish, especially in northern Minnesota where he grew up.

Conrad is survived by his wife, DeLoris, of 57 years; daughters, Paige Kruger of Andover and Krista (Kurt Hahn) Chapman of Outing; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one on the way; brothers, Garry (Carol) of Boulder, CO, Thomas (Cathy) of McGregor, and Kevin (Cheryl) of Palisade; sister-in-law, Beverly of Emily; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jay and Leland; and sister-in-law, Linda Gorsuch.