Conrad E. Zwirtz, 73, Sauk Rapids

February 12, 1949 - October 18, 2022

Memorial Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Conrad E. Zwirtz, age 73, who passed away Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Conrad was born February 12, 1949 in Minneapolis to Bruce & Gladys (Swanson) Zwirtz. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army. Conrad married Patti “Pat” Lentz on May 12, 1970 in Columbia Heights and Pat passed away in 2015. He married Beverly Chavis on September 25, 2016 in Sauk Rapids. Conrad lived in Columbia Heights and Coon Rapids before moving to Sauk Rapids in 1985. He worked as a Computer Technician for Digital Equipment Corp. which is now HP. Conrad enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, hunting, cooking, baking, NASCAR, motorcycles, making ice cream, and picking raspberries. He loved the beach and spending time with his grandkids, taking them fishing and to the park.

Conrad is survived by his daughter, Roxanne Hagberg of Corcoran; sisters and brother, Kathy Goth of Fridley, Bonnie Siegfried of Jeffersonton, VA, and Bernie (Karen) Zwirtz of Osage; sister-in-law, Candy Zwirtz; grandchildren, Sabrina and Ashton Hagberg; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Pat; second wife, Beverly; and brothers, Bruce and Jerry Zwirtz.

A special thank you to Conrad’s nephew, Chuck Zwirtz, for his help and support prior to and following Conrad’s triple bypass surgery in March of this year.

The family would like to also thank the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital for the excellent care given to Conrad.