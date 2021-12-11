Conrad “Connie O” Overboe, 81, St. Cloud

November 5, 1940 – December 7, 2021

Conrad “Connie O” Olaf Overboe, age 81, St. Cloud, MN, died Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Regions Hospital, St. Paul, MN.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM at The Waters Church, Sartell, MN. Visitation will be Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at church on Monday. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Connie was born November 5, 1940 in Viroqua, WI to Edwin and Olene (Yttri) Overboe. He married Kay Fauske on June 21, 1959 at the parsonage of the South Prairie Church of rural Viroqua, WI. Connie was employed by WJON/WWJO Radio in sales and broadcasting. He did sports play by play announcing of the local sports teams for WJON. He was a very active member of The Waters Church where he was a member of the Prime Timers Senior Group. Connie was also a member of Rotary International Club, Toastmasters and United Way. Connie was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed traveling, deer hunting and reading. He also spent a lot of time at the YMCA, working out and attending Bible study. Connie especially loved watching his grandchildren play sports as well as playing with and reading to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Kay A. Overboe of St. Cloud, MN; son, Craig (Brenda) Overboe of St. Cloud, MN; daughters, Deborah Overboe of St. Cloud, MN; Crystal Overboe of St. Cloud, MN; Julie (Elmer) Braegelmann of Richmond, MN; and Candace (fiancé Mike Gilpin) Clark of Blaine, MN; brothers, Robert (Gloria) Overboe of Westby, WI; Gary (Christine) Overboe of Egerton, WI; sister-in-law, Rita Overboe of Prescott, AZ; nine grandchildren, Andy (Leah) Leyendecker, Emily (Steve) Garding, Brent Overboe, Zach (McKenna) Overboe, Maggie (Alec) Keyser, Alex Overboe, Max Overboe, Luke Clark and Ella Clark; and three great grandchildren, Sophie and Rami Leyendecker, and Hunter Garding.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Lyder Overboe, and sister-in-law, Donna Overboe.

Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.