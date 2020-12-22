Conrad “Con” Hollencamp, 77, Cold Spring

April 4, 1943 - December 21, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Conrad “Con” Hollencamp, age 77, who passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church. The public is welcome to attend services in person or virtually. If you wish to not attend, please see www.williamsdingmann.com for the livestream link.

Conrad Clarence Hollencamp was born April 4, 1943 in Plum City, WI to Clarence & Ruth (Carroll) Hollencamp. He married Rayo Yaeger in 1963. They were together for 27 years, and later divorced. Con worked at St. Cloud Roofing until he transitioned to Purity Dairy for a many years. He began working at the Sartell Papermill in 1988 and transferred to the papermill in Quinnesec, MI in 1990 until his retirement in 2007. Con enjoyed golfing and playing cards. He was fun-loving, always joking around, and liked to have a good time. Spending time with family was very important to Con, as he was very close to his children and grandchildren and he adored his great grandchildren.

Survivors include his son and daughter, Andy (Kari) of Sauk Rapids and Julie (Dale) Warzecha of Rice; siblings, Randy (Terri), Ruthann Hester, Steve (Barb), Pam (Jim) Thorpe, Joe (Anne), and Tammy (Mark) Java; grandchildren, Samantha (Rob) Theisen, Heather (Ryan) Schwagerl, and Bailey Hollencamp; and great grandchildren, Arianna, Isaac, Cameron, Natalie, and Reagan. Con was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jerry.