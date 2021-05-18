Connie M. Plumski, 59, Little Falls

November 12, 1961 - May 16, 2021

Connie M. Plumski, 59 year old resident of Little Falls, entered the kingdom of heaven Sunday, May 16 at the St. Cloud Hospital with her loving family by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 22 at 10:30 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton with father Roger Klassen and Father Laurn Virnig officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday. All visitations will be held at the church.

Connie Marie Fussy was born on November 12, 1961 in Little Falls to Raymond B. and Joanne M. (Mrosla) Fussy. As a young girl she attended North Prairie and Opole elementary schools. She then went on to Holdingford Public Schools where she graduated with honors with the class of 1979. She was in the original polka band, The Hayseeds, with her brothers and sisters. She enjoyed her music tremendously. Connie attended St. Cloud Technical College and received a diploma in Culinary Arts. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Kenneth John Plumski on September 7, 1981 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Opole. The couple lived in various places throughout their marriage including Willard, MO for a time until returning to Minnesota where they built their forever home and continued farming. Although Connie worked at Munsingwear, and cooked at Royalton High School, her favorite job was opening Grandma's Daycare and providing the best care for her grand babies. Connie continued teaching her grandchildren kindness, compassion, and the importance of family. Connie enjoyed traveling with Ken, making the world's greatest bread, buns and caramel rolls, tending to her bird feeders, gardening, farming, reading, decorating, taking something ordinary and making it extraordinary. Connie would always have a camera whenever her whole group was together capturing many precious moments. Connie looked forward to her Saturday morning shopping trips with her husband. She loved animals and especially liked raising chickens with funny feathers, and numerous cattle. Connie enjoyed her Thursday night date nights, cooking a delicious meal and bringing people together with food and laughter. Connie's greatest joy was spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren at the annual vacation at the lake. Her faith was a very important part of her life. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers in Royalton. Connie will be remembered for her faith, love of her family, laughing often and guiding and encouraging others.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Kenneth of Little Falls, children, Duane (Beth) Plumski of Sartell, Jamie (Heather) Plumski of Avon, Kari (Todd) Wiersgalla of Staples and Michael (Kayla) Plumski of Royalton; grandchildren, Mason, Riley, Magdaline, Connor, Tyler, Grace, Bradley, Cameron, Julie, Elsie, Reid, Vincent, Wesley and Kaylee; parents, Raymond (Joanne) Fussy of Holdingford; siblings, Renee (Fred) Fritz of Royalton, Mark (Christy) Fussy of North Prairie, Diane (Gene) Huls of St. Wendel, Bernie (Lori) Fussy of North Prairie, Mary (John) Ochs of Kimball and Doris Ahrens of Holdingford; mother in law, Alice Plumski of Randall; brothers and sisters in-law, Leo "Butch" (Lynn) Plumski of Upsala, Larry (Denise) Plumski of Royalton, Gary (Judy) Plumski of Clearlake, Kathleen (Robert) Dorn of Little Falls, Leann Nouis of Little Falls and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father in law, Leo Edward Plumski, brother-in-law, Scott Leroy Nouis and great niece, Abbygail "Abby" Nutz.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Holy Trinity Catholic Church or Cemetery or the Morrison County Veterans Service Office.