Connie K. Backes, 71, Richmond

December 16, 1952 - January 8, 2024

A Celebration of Life will be at Noon on Friday, January 12, 2024, at River of Life Assembly of God Church in Cold Spring, MN for Connie K. Backes, age 71, who died Monday at her home surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Friday at River of Life in Cold Spring, MN.

Connie was born in Fargo, ND to Ingvald and Eunice (Knudson) Iverson. She was married to her loving husband, Roger, for 39 years and was a devoted mother to three children and a wonderful grandmother to four grandchildren.

Connie was a teacher at Paynesville Elementary for 35 years. She enjoyed spending time at the cabin, sewing, book club, gardening, Bible study, and visiting with friends.

Connie is survived by her children, Jay (Ann), Katherine (Rob) Nichols, Jennifer (Dylan) Eldridge; siblings, Elrie Iverson, Sondra Iverson, Ron Iverson; four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Roger (2018) and her parents.