Congressman Emmer’s Family Home a Target of Swatting Incident
DELANO (WJON News) -- Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer says he and his family were the target of a "swatting" incident over the weekend.
Emmer said on social media that it happened Saturday night and involved a 9-1-1 prank call that wrongly diverted a police presence to his home.
The 6th District Republican wrote,
"Thankfully, no one was home or injured. I condemn this illegal abuse of police resources."
Emmer thanked the Wright County Sheriff's Office for their professionalism and support.