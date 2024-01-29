Congressman Emmer’s Family Home a Target of Swatting Incident

DELANO (WJON News) -- Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer says he and his family were the target of a "swatting" incident over the weekend.

Emmer said on social media that it happened Saturday night and involved a 9-1-1 prank call that wrongly diverted a police presence to his home.

The 6th District Republican wrote,

"Thankfully, no one was home or injured. I condemn this illegal abuse of police resources."

Emmer thanked the Wright County Sheriff's Office for their professionalism and support.