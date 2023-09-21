Concrete Truck Rolls Near Cokato

COKATO (WJON News) - A concrete truck rollover Thursday morning sent the driver to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Peterbilt concrete mixer was westbound on Highway 12 in Cokato when the driver, 46-year-old Kenneth Schlangen, lost control near Pittman Avenue and the truck rolled.



No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Schlangen was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

