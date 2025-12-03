MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minnesota-based organization is responding to comments made by President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, Trump called Somali immigrants "garbage," saying, "We do not want them in our country."

CAIR Minnesota has announced it will hold a news conference on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at its Minneapolis office to respond to a sharp rise in threats, harassment, and rhetoric directed at Minnesota's Somali and Muslim communities.

CAIR Minnesota Executive Director Jaylani Hussein says the comments become fuel for extremists,

"it puts families in danger. It creates fear in the classrooms, workplaces, and mosques."

CAIR Minnesota Deputy Executive Director Suleiman Adan says Somali Minnesotans are one of many communities that make the state strong,

"They are teachers, nurses, business owners, and public servants.

The news conference will include immigrant rights lawyers and organizers who will discuss safety and guidance for mosques and community institutions, and updates on reported threats/arrests.

The Minneapolis Police Department is reminding residents that it will not work with federal law enforcement on immigration issues after President Donald Trump’s claim to send 100 officers to the city.

Chief Brian O’Hara says they’ve already received multiple reports of masked people possibly kidnapping someone, not knowing if they are or aren’t authorities.

“If you see something like that, that is legitimate, that you don’t know if someone is law enforcement, you should call 911. And you should provide as much information as possible, because let’s not forget, we very recently had tragedy in this state by someone who was purporting to be law enforcement.”

O’Hara says they are trying to respond only to legitimate public safety issues such as violence, threats of violence, and property damage.