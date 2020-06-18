Community Donation Challenge Raises over $40k for Catholic Charities

ST. CLOUD — A community donation-matching challenge spearheaded by a St. Cloud-based foundation has raised over $40,000 to support local people and businesses struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Find a Way initiative, spearheaded by the Inventure Foundation, exceeded its $40,000 fundraising goal in May with a total of $44,685.

The campaign was created by Doug Boser, president and CEO of Inventure Properties, St. Cloud, as a way for local businesses and individuals to support St. Cloud Catholic Charities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The idea for the Find a Way initiative came to me in a time of uncertainty and nervousness in our community and across the world, and the Inventure Foundation wanted to help in a way that not only made a meaningful impact but also left a lasting impression on as many people as possible,” Boser said. “So much of what Catholic Charities does for the central Minnesota community is extremely important work that happens behind the scenes, like providing food for persons in need, and advocating for social justice and change."

To learn more about the Find a Way initiative, or to contribute, visit St. Cloud Catholic Charities’ website.