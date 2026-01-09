ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The annual Community Charity Challenge had another successful year.

The Central Minnesota Community Foundation says the challenge has raised more than $739,000, including the $150,000 match offered through the Norman C. Skalicky Foundation.

Three local charities benefit from the money raised, including Catholic Charities, Salvation Army, and St. Joseph food shelves.

Since 2000, Central Minnesota Community Foundation has partnered with various organizations to host a fundraiser that will support area food shelves during the holiday season. The fundraiser has contributed more than $7.9 million to Catholic Charities, Salvation Army, and St. Joseph food shelves. Although the Community Challenge has ended, you can still donate to your local food shelf all year long.