Asmodee Continues So Shake Up The Board Game World
Asmodee continues to make headlines in the board gaming world. Following their announcement that they were acquiring the Zombicide IP from CMON Games, Asmodee has announced that they have hired David Preti. Preti recently resigned as COO from CMON and will head up Amodee's crowdfunding and miniatures strategy.
What New Games Came Out Over the Last Two Weeks?
Games By James' William Pankratz joined me on Table Talk, WJON's show about board gaming, to discuss the Asmodee news and other gaming topics on Saturday's show. William updated us about some new games that have come out over the past couple of weeks, including "Fishing," "Shackleton Base: A Journey to the Moon," "Happy Mochi," "Wine Cellar," and the EXIT series game based on Catan. He says Shackleton Base is a fairly complex game:
"It's really interesting. It's kind of like a giant worker placement game. It's also one of the games that you might look at in the store and say that looks insanely complex. It's like the stereotype of a like boring, complex-looking game, where you have like thousands of pieces and it's gray because it's the moon, but it sounds really interesting. It has a worker placement mechanic, so you're putting people on spots on the board that you can acquire resources, things like that, but the game will change up based on which corporation you're playing for."
What Else was Discussed on Table Talk this Week?
After we finished talking about the new games, we moved into some crowdfunding projects. The project we liked the best was AEG's announcement of their "Into the Fun Factory" campaign, due to launch on August 26th. It is part of AEG's 30th Anniversary celebration and will have a ton going on. The project will feature a new game, "Into the Machine," a new G.I.Joe/He-Man themed expansion for "Smash Up," Micro expansions for "Space Base," "Tiny Towns," "Ready Set Bet," and "Whirling Witchcraft," a 5th player expansion for "Let's Go To Japan," a "WarChest," expansion and reprints galore.
William and I discussed other board game news and crowdfunding projects as well during the show. You can catch "Table Talk" on WJON every other Saturday at 8:10 a.m., following the news. The next show is on July 5th.
