Common Fishing/Hunting Violations in the Spring in MN

Conservation Officers in Minnesota come across many similar violations every year. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON to highlight some common violations. He says a very common violation in the spring is failure to buy a new fishing license. Licenses expire at the end of February. Schmitt believes many of these violations are unintentional, just people forgetting to get a new license.

Common boat violations include not enough or not the proper life jackets in the boat, you must have an updated fire extinguisher and boat registration has to be updated, which includes tabs. Another common violation is people fishing for species out of season. Schmitt says there is a misconception that you can fish for bass, northern pike or walleye if you don't keep them. He says Conservation Officers will ticket you for that. Schmitt says crappies and bluegills is all you can fish right now.

Schmitt indicates garbage being dropped near shore or in the water is a violation as well. He says it is more apparent during the ice fishing season but occasionally he sees these violations. He encourages people to never leave garbage behind and if you see it, pick it up and throw it away.

