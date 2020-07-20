Commissioner Candidate: Breustle Wants to Take On Social Issues

ST. CLOUD -- Residents in the southeast part of Stearns County can vote on a contested race for county commissioner. There are three men running in District 4 including Darrell Bruestle of St. Cloud.

He also ran for the same office four years ago and received 33 percent of the vote.

He says a couple of his top priorities are addressing social issues.

I would like to see a few more dollars being spent on social issues such as veterans, and the mental health field. I work part-time for the Wright County Sheriff's Department and the mental field really should be taken out of the jails and they're not.

Bruestle says term limits for commissioners, more partnerships between the St. Cloud police department and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, and more public input are also issues he's running on.

Stearns County's District 4 includes southeast St. Cloud, St. Augusta, Fair Haven Township, and Lynden Township.

This week we are hearing from all three of the candidates running for the position. Absentee voting is going on right now for the August 11th primary election, the top two vote-getters will advance on to the general election in November.