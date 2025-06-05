Stearns County Commissioner Joe Perske will play a role at next week's State Track and Field Meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Perske says he's been a starter at track and field meets for 25 years and will have that role June 12-14 at the Class 3A boys and girls track and field meet.

Perske acted as a starter at section meets in Monticello and Minnetonka this spring. He has a long history as a runner and coach and is a former physical education teacher with Sartell-St. Stephen schools.

Special Stearns County Commissioner Election

Six people have filed to serve as the replacement for longtime Stearns County District 4 Commissioner Leigh Lenzmeier. Click for details.

Stearns County a Sanctuary County

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has released a list of counties they say are sanctuary jurisdictions. Stearns County is one of the Minnesota counties on the list. Click for details.

Photo courtesy of Stearns County Photo courtesy of Stearns County loading...

E-Waste Collections Were Popular

On May 15 the Stearns County Household Hazardous Waste Facility held an electronic item take back. Perske says there were more than 700 cars, and filled 4 semitrucks with electronics. He says the county is looking at possibly doing this again or other ways to increase donations to insure these items are disposed of responsibly. Perske says they were overwhelmed with the response. There was no cost to donate up to 5 items.

Tire Collection

Perske indicates there is an interest make available to Stearns County residents the ability to dispose of unused tires responsibly. He says the details on this will be available on the Stearns County website soon.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Joe Perske, click below.