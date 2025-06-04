Six People File to Fill Vacant Stearns County Commissioner Seat

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Six people have filed to serve as the replacement for longtime Stearns County District 4 Commissioner Leigh Lenzmeier.

Lenzmeier retired in April after serving for more than 34 years in the position.

The six candidates will square off in a primary election on August 12th.

The candidates are Bob Johnson, Darrell Bruestle, Amin Ali, Mike Conway, Shawn Blackburn, and Frank Imholte.

The top two vote-getters in the primary election will move on to a special general election on Tuesday, November 4th.

In-person absentee voting at the Stearns County Service Center begins on June 27th. The hours for in-person absentee voting will be Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Stearns County District 4 commissioner represents portions of St. Cloud and Waite Park.

