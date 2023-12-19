Commission Picks New Minnesota State Flag Design

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The new state flag will feature a Navy blue outline of Minnesota with a white star inside and light blue on the other half.

This is a change from the design the commission approved at its last meeting on Friday. The new flag design eliminated the green and white colors.

The commission met again on Tuesday to tweak the design.

State Emblems Redesign Commission chair Luis Fitch says he likes how it looks hanging vertically.

"The way I'm looking at it right now, why do I see the Mississippi River pointing up to the North Star. And that's it. For me that's the story. That the most important river in the United States and one of the best ones around world and the biggest one starts here."

His description of the A-2 design convinced other members to drop their push for a green stripe on the flag.

The new flag will be submitted to the legislature by January 1st.