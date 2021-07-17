Comeback Win Gives Rox Split with Larks, Twins Rained Out

The St. Cloud Rox fell behind early but rallied to beat the Bismarck Larks, while the Minnesota Twins were rained out before they could kick off the weekend series against the Detroit Tigers.

The Rox trailed by as many as four runs before taking down the Larks 10-5 on Friday. Otto Kemp, Caleb Ricketts, and Nick Yovetich each earned two runs for St. Cloud. The Rox improve to 33-11 overall, while Bismarck falls to 22-21. The Rox will travel to Waterloo on Saturday to face the Bucks. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:05 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

The Twins and Tigers will play a doubleheader on Saturday with the first game starting at 12:10 p.m. Tune into AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON to catch the team in action.

New Sculpture Celebrates Paramount's 100th Anniversary