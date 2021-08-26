Colonel Thomas Albert Latzka, 86, Clearwater

November 5, 1934 - August 22, 2021

A time of visitation will be held for Colonel Thomas Albert Latzka, age 86 of Clearwater, MN, from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. on Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN. He died on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Tom was born on November 5, 1934, in St. Cloud, MN, the son of Clarence and Alice (Fritz) Latzka. He attended school in St. Cloud graduating from Cathedral High School in 1952. He then went on to attend and graduate from St. John’s University in 1957. He was united in marriage to Dolores “Dee” H. Moeller on December 24, 1965 at Fort Campbell, KY where he served in the US Army. He deployed to Vietnam soon after that as a company commander in the infantry and received a bronze star with valor. He retired from the army in 1989.

Tom also worked in real estate and as an appraiser. He loved the Mississippi river along which he lived. Tom was a follower of Jesus whom he loved most of all and also loved his neighbors, friends and family just as Jesus taught.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Dennis.

He is survived by; his wife Dee of 55 years of Clearwater, MN; three children, Michael (Diana) of Spartanburg, SC, Michelle (John) Bovy of Edina, MN, Maria (David) Ibach of Jacksonville, FL; nine grandchildren, Elizabeth (Nate) Mimms, Stephen and Matthew Latzka, Calvin, Lauren, and Anna Bovy, and Allison, Catherine and John Ibach; two sisters, Joyce Dolan and Gail (Barry) Franklin, all of California; three brothers, Mark (Patsy) Latzka, Jeff Latzka, and Kurt Latzka all of St. Cloud; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.