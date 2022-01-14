Colleen Z. Broden, 97, St. Cloud

October 26, 1924 - January 14, 2022

Private family services will be in the spring at MN State Veteran’s Cemetery for Colleen Z. Broden, age 97, who passed away Friday at Sartell Therapy Suites in Sartell. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Colleen was born October 26, 1924 in Rolette County, ND to Joseph & Lettie (Trayner) Meyers. She married Wolter Broden on May 2, 1953 in Devils Lake, ND. They lived in Burnsville for 24 years, and after retirement spent time in Cass Lake and Mesa, AZ until moving to Sauk Rapids in 2000. Colleen was homemaker and also worked at the Lake Region Clinic in Devils Lake and for the Burnsville School System. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Colleen enjoyed crocheting, knitting, cross-stitch, walking, the outdoors, and time at the lake home on Kitchi Lake. She was kind, polite, friendly, and a faithful daughter of God. Colleen deeply loved her family and many dear friends.

Survivors include her son and daughters, James (Jennifer) of Vail, AZ, Jeanne (Robert) Shinn of Vail, AZ, and Joanne (Todd) Weeres of Sartell; grandchildren, Charli Hahn, Jesse Shinn, and Tyler Deeb; great grandson, Kyson Shinn; and sister-in-law, Beverly Meyers of Devils Lake, ND. Colleen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wolter on June 13, 2020; brother, James Meyers; and sister, Agnes Bryl.