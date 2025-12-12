UNDATED ( WJON News) -- With arctic air moving in, the National Weather Service has issued a Cold Weather Advisory for the weekend.

The Advisory will be in effect from midnight on Friday through 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Temperatures will get colder through the day, with the high occurring on Friday morning.

Get our free mobile app

Winds will pick up late Friday morning, slightly lessen overnight, and reamplify Saturday afternoon. Winds and the arctic airmass will cause wind chills 20 to 30 degrees below zero.

The normal high in St. Cloud for this time of the year is 27, and the normal low is 11 above.

Keep safety in mind at home as you try to stay warm during a bitterly cold snap over the next few days.

CenterPoint Energy Spokesperson Joshua Solis says keep a few things in mind if you're using a space heater.

Make sure it has an automatic shut-off and keep children, pets, and all items at least three feet away from it. And if you use a space heater that uses propane, wood natural gas, make sure it's vented to the outside

More safety tips can be found on CenterPoint's website.