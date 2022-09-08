Cold Spring’s Connection to this Season of DWTS

HOLLYWOOD -- If you're a fan of the popular TV show Dancing With the Stars you'll have a local connection to root for this fall.

The ABC and the Disney+ network announced the cast of 31 celebrities on Thursday. Among them is the wife of Cold Spring native Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker.

It was announced earlier that the show was moving exclusively to Disney+ and away from ABC, so you'll need to subscribe to that streaming service to watch her dance.

Her bio on the ABC website describes her as "a singer-songwriter, fashion designer, entrepreneur and former reality TV star."

She and her husband starred in their E! reality series "Eric & Jessie" from 2013 to 2017.

Eric Decker is a graduate of ROCORI High School and the University of Minnesota where he was a standout wide receiver for the Spartans and the Golden Gophers.

He played eight seasons in the National Football League for Denver, the New York Jets, and Tennessee. He retired from football in 2018.

Some of the other cast members for season 31 include Jordin Sparks, Wayne Brady, and Cheryl Ladd.

"Dancing with the Stars" season 31 premieres Sept. 19 on Disney+