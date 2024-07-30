Cold Spring Man Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting Young Girl

ST. CLOUD ( WJON News) -- A Cold Spring man who sexually assaulted a young girl has been sentenced in Stearns County District Court.

A judge has sentenced 42-year-old Hector Medina Acosta to a stayed sentence of three years in prison and will be on supervised probation for 25 years.

Medina Acosta pleaded guilty to a felony charge of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13-years-old.

Court records show Medina Acosta assaulted the girl when she was as young as 10-years-old. The abuse happened between 2013 and 2015 when the victim and Medina Acosta lived together. The girl said Medina Acosta touched her inappropriately several times during that time.

Investigators spoke with Medina Acosta who admitted to groping the girl and that he moved out because of issues with his wife and to remove himself from the victim so nothing further would happen.

