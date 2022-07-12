Cold Spring Baseball Clears Final Hurdle to Build Field House

COLD SPRING -- Construction on a 15,500 square-foot field house is expected to begin later this fall.

During Tuesday's city council meeting, the council approved a development agreement with Cold Spring Area Baseball Inc, to build the new amenity at the Cold Spring Baseball Park.

With the approval, the association hopes to break ground on the site in September with completion of the project over the winter so it's ready to go by next baseball season.

The project is being completely funded by the association, who is currently fundraising for the facility. Once it's built, the association plans to donate the building to the city for them to manage the daily operations.

The field house will include two-thirds fully turfed with batting cages, new bathrooms, locker rooms, and a conference room.

The building will sit next to the baseball field where there is currently a skating park and a basketball court.