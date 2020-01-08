Cold Spring Awarded State Grant for Water Line Project

COLD SPRING -- The city of Cold Spring has been awarded nearly a million dollars to assist with the construction of a new water line for Cold Spring Brewing.

The $951,330 grant, awarded from DEED's Greater Minnesota Business Development Public Infrastructure (BPDI) Grant Program, was approved Wednesday.

Cold Spring is one of three recipients in this latest round of BDPI funding. The grant will support the construction of a water line for Cold Spring Brewing, according to city administrator Brigid Murphy.

"They will need more water," Murphy says. "With our permits as they are with our current wells, we are now tapping into property we bought a couple years back to add wells to our system. This will help us put in those wells, and bring the piping to the system, which will go directly to the brewery."

Murphy says, right now, the project is in the design phase as they determine the best locations for the wells.

"We're now going to dig and determine where to put the wells," Murphy explains. "We need to find the best pressure spots. We'll be putting two wells in that parcel."

Once the wells are in place, construction on the piping will begin, says Murphy. The water line will be up and running by early fall.

Cold Spring Brewing plans to invest $37 million into the expansion. When complete, it will add 117 jobs.