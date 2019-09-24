Cold Spring Approves Preliminary Budget for 2020

COLD SPRING -- Residents of Cold Spring shouldn't expect to see a noticeable increase to their property taxes next year — at least on account of the city.

During their Tuesday night meeting, the Cold Spring City Council quickly and unanimously voted to adopt a preliminary budget of just over $1.7 million.

That figure is up less than one percent over last year's budget of $1.65 million.

The adopted levy is lower than anticipated. When preliminary budget discussions began, the council was looking at closer to a 7 percent increase.