Co-Workers Help Save Avon Man’s Life Following Medical Emergency

ST. AUGUSTA -- Quick response by some co-workers helped save an Avon man's life.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a medical call around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday of a man not breathing.

The caller says the man, 53-year-old Mark Lieser, was thrown from a forklift, hit his head on the floor and wasn't breathing.

Several co-workers began CPR until first responders arrived. When Mayo Ambulance arrived, Lieser began breathing again and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for further testing.

Deputies says Lieser was operating a standing style forklift and had the forks in a lifted position, when the forks hit the wall above the garage door causing him to fall and hit his head.

