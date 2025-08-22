ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A youth soccer organization has bought Selke Field in southeast St. Cloud.

The Central Minnesota Youth Soccer Association has finalized an agreement to buy Selke Field from St. Cloud State University for $350,000.

Proceeds from the sale will be reinvested into facilities upgrades on the SCSU campus.

The Central Minnesota Youth Soccer Association was founded in 1981 and provides programming for 1,100 kids each year, including fielding about 25 competitive teams. They have rented Selke Field for decades, but now will make it their permanent home.

Selke Field has served as an off-campus facility since the 1930s, and was last used by the university in 2024 for SCSU softball.

The 16-acre site is known for its iconic granite wall that surrounds the property, which was built by the Works Progress Administration during the Great Depression.

CMYSA raised over $100,000 through crowdfunding efforts to buy the property. Their first priority will be the assessment and repair of the 3,000-foot granite wall.

Selke Field has a rich history, hosting SCSU commencement ceremonies in the early 1940s and serving as the home field for hundreds of SCSU athletics events.

They invite the community to attend a Selke Social on September 21st from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The event will include games and a 4-on-4 soccer tournament.