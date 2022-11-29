Clueless Left Lane Cruisers Are Back On Minnesota Roads

Returning to St Cloud after my Thanksgiving weekend, I was amazed at the number of left lane cruisers clogging up the Interstate 94.

"Left Lane is for Passing Only". It's not an optional lane for your entire trip.

LLC loading...

I pulled onto the interstate and I thought maybe a "Left Lane Cruisers" meeting had just let out somewhere. At one point on my trip, there were 6 to 8 cars, all in the left lane and zero cars in the right lane. WTF!

When you are forced to pass these degenerates, in the left lane, by using the right lane you can't help but look over to see exactly what one looks like driving with their head up their , you know what.

Get our free mobile app

Mostly, they seem oblivious to chaos they are creating for those of us zipping along in the left lane, possibly a bit over the "suggested" speed limit. I wish there was some kind of sensor in cars that warned people to move over when another vehicle is approaching from the rear. You know, it could say something like "Car approaching, move your slow ass over". Something like that.

In my almost 400 round trips to Fargo in the past several years I've kept track of the worst left lane offenders. These are the worst left lane violators; Prius drivers, Tesla drivers and, for some odd reason, black colored pick-up drivers.

In the past, I've looked over at the left lane offender and I'd give them a dirty look. But they would still continue on in the left lane. Then I just would pass them on the right and just shake my head as I went by. This actually seems to shame them enough to get them to move over into the right lane.

Thanks for letting me rant. I feel much better now. Remember, don't be a loser, don't be a left lane cruiser.

Minnesota Themed Ugly Christmas Sweaters

10 Things All Minnesotans Can Relate to