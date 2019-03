Clinton J. Moran, age 71, of Waite Park, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at his home.

Clint is survived by his wife, Gloria fo Waite Park; children, Jeffrey (Becky) Moran of Apple Valley, MN and Jamie (Chad) Lisser of Rochester, MN; step-children, Laura (Jason) Moening of Freeport, MN and Becky (Eric) Kingston of Tioga, ND; 8 grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

Complete obituary information to added soon.