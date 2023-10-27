Clinking Glasses at a Wedding For Couple To Kiss. Is It A MN Thing?

I was recently wasting away spending time on Reddit and came across a question that I thought was odd. A user said they'd been in a discussion about weddings recently and was talking to people from Texas and Kentucky. They said they'd never heard of clinking your glass at a wedding to get the couple to kiss.

Isn't that an everywhere thing? I was born and raised in Minnesota, but I've lived all over. I've lived on both the East & West Coast and never heard of it not being a thing. Although, I don't actually recall ever having a conversation about it either. Now that I'm thinking about it, I can only think of one wedding I went to and I don't recall it happening there.

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash loading...

But c'mon, that's not a regional thing is it? I've seen it in movies. Of course, I suppose they could have been based in the Midwest.

Get our free mobile app

As I read on through the thread some folks did start chiming in to say they'd seen it outside of the Midwest.

Comment

byu/super9090 from discussion

inminnesota

Then it's always fun to see things go sideways as people start correcting grammer.

Comment byu/super9090 from discussion inminnesota

Comment

byu/super9090 from discussion

inminnesota

Comment

byu/super9090 from discussion

inminnesota

Ha. Only in Minnesota can a conversation about one thing, somehow take a turn and get a Tator Tot Hotdish mention in!

So in summary, no. Clinking glasses at a wedding is NOT just a Midwest thing. Anyone else suddenly have a craving for Hotdish?

LOOK: Cities with the Most Expensive Homes in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Minnesota using data from Zillow. Gallery Credit: Stacker